Responding to Charlottesville, Operation Rio Grande and the results of the CD3 primary election
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Pres. Donald Trump’s response to the demonstration and attack in Charlottesville, Va.; the effect of Operation Rio Grande on the homeless community in downtown Salt Lake City; and what it means for Utah County that moderate Republican John Curtis won the primary election for Utah’s Third Congressional District.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.6MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS