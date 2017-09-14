Ballot initiatives, the 2026 Olympics and Mitt Romney in the Senate
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Salt Lake City’s chance at hosting the 2026 Olympics; a growing list of ballot initiatives; Mitt Romney preparing to run for Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat; and polling results for the race between Dr. Kathie Allen and Provo Mayor John Curtis in Utah’s Third Congressional District.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.6MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS