Jason Chaffetz cooks pancakes, Bears Ears faces a big cut and the LDS Church supports a baker who won’t make a cake for a same-sex wedding
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by former State Sen. Steve Urquhart. They discuss former Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s appearance on Fox & Friends; Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments; Jon Huntsman Jr.’s Senate confirmation hearing for ambassador to Russia; and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as 22 of 24 Republican Utah State senators, supporting the Denver baker who refused to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple.
