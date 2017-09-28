The death of the GOP health care bill, Ben Shapiro on the University of Utah campus and the CD3 debate
Morgan Lyon Cotti fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Middle. She’s joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the ill-fated Graham-Cassidy health care bill; conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s appearance at the University of Utah; Jon Huntsman Jr. sailing through his Senate hearing for ambassador to Russia; and Provo Mayor John Curtis makes a hard right turn on his immigration messaging.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (24.1MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS