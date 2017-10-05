McAdams in Congress, porn czars and Natalie talks sports
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams potential bid for Congress against Rep. Mia Love; Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, tries to revive the “porn czar” position to deal with smut complaints; and Salt Lake City is a contender for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
