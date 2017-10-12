Gun control, Bannon tries to take down Hatch and Provo will elect its first woman mayor
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss gun control in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas; Vice President Mike Pence walking out of the Indianapolis Colts game in response to NFL players kneeling for the national anthem; more women running for office in Utah; and former presidential adviser Steve Bannon targeting Sen. Orrin Hatch in the 2018 election.
