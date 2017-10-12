Gun control, Bannon tries to take down Hatch and Provo will elect its first woman mayor

Emily Means No Comments

Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss gun control in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas; Vice President Mike Pence walking out of the Indianapolis Colts game in response to NFL players kneeling for the national anthem; more women running for office in Utah; and former presidential adviser Steve Bannon targeting Sen. Orrin Hatch in the 2018 election.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.6MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Leave a Reply