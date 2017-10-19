Politics and social media, Utah’s CD4 moves (a little) to the left and Obamacare ‘is finished’
Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics sits in as The Middle and is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Attorney General Sean Reyes and Gov. Gary Herbert’s attempt to keep secret a legal brief about the special election; Utah’s Fourth Congressional District changes from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican,” according to the Cook Political Report; and elected officials are blocking their followers on social media.
