Chaffetz is the frontrunner for a race he isn’t in (yet), Jeff Flake puts his head out of the political foxhole and ballot initiative lightning round
Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics sits in as The Middle and is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss a recent poll showing former Rep. Jason Chaffetz as the frontrunner for the 2020 Utah gubernatorial election; the effectiveness of Operation Rio Grande; Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake’s impassioned speech — and retirement from the Senate; and the future of a handful of ballot initiatives.
