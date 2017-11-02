Mueller investigation heats up, Boehner’s choice words for Chaffetz and Trump shrinks Bears Ears for Hatch
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort by Special Counsel Robert Mueller; former House Speaker John Boehner criticizes former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz; and Pres. Trump tells Sen. Orrin Hatch he will approve Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to shrink Bears Ears National Monument.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.4MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS