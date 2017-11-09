GOP tax plan, election results and the Paradise Papers
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss who benefits from the House Republican tax plan; John Curtis easily winning the seat for Utah’s Third Congressional District; the state’s limited and specific Medicaid expansion; and the Utah names that popped up in the Paradise Papers.
