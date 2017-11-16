Roy Moore’s Senate run, Trump’s trip to Asia and Utah’s next Senator
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss allegations of sexual misconduct against former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore; Pres. Donald Trump’s Asia trade mission; Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ plans to sue Big Pharma for damages due to opioid addiction; and who should run for Hatch’s Senate seat?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.4MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS