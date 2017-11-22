Sexual harassment, Hatch gets feisty and political turkeys
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss a fiery interaction between Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, over who benefits from the GOP tax plan; the growing list of men in high places accused of sexual harassment or assault; and Pres. Trump is Natalie’s political turkey of the year.
