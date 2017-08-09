Dog Whistle Politics
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air date: October 1, 2014) – Ian Haney Lopez is a professor of law at the University of California, Berkley, and author of Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals have Wrecked the Middle Class. He examines how race-related language and imagery has been used since the 1960’s Civil Rights Movement as a tactic by the Conservative Right to divide voters and win elections. He has spoken nationally about race, politics, and legal issues, and he spoke at the University of Utah on September 24, 2014.
