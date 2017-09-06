Vote Smart
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: September 6 ~ 9, 2017) — Richard Kimball is the co-founder of Vote Smart, a non-partisan research organization that works to uphold integrity, truth, and civic culture in America’s political landscape. The group does this by investigating information and funding sources of office-holders and political candidates, and challenging politicians to provide more information about themselves. The group seeks to be an independent resource, to provide voters with the reliable information they need to stay engaged in our political system. In his talk he examines the downward progression of dirty, unsavory political campaign tactics sometimes practiced by candidates. Kimball makes the case that through more awareness and information, voters can make better decisions when it comes time to vote. His talk was recorded on August 31, 2017.
