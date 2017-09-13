Working Women in Saudi Arabia
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: September 13 ~ 16, 2017) — The Hinckley Institute of Politics recently hosted Shihanna Alazzaz who is one of the first women lawyers to practice in Saudi Arabia. Alazzaz is an advocate for women globally who are facing significant barriers in their professional fields. She spoke about her journey, and how it relates to the gradual legal and social reforms Saudi Arabia has been experiencing over the last several years. Her conversation with KUER’s RadioWest Host Doug Fabrizio, was recorded on September 8, 2017.
