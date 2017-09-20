Benefit Corporations
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: September 20 ~ 23, 2017) —The Hinckley Institute recently hosted a discussion about the sustainable business movement and Benefit corporations. Those are companies legally formed with the purpose not only to earn profits for shareholders, but also achieve socially and environmentally beneficial goals. The panelists included Steve Klass, the Executive Director of P3 Utah, a nonprofit that advocates for the “triple-bottom-line” and sustainable business in Utah; Jeff Miller, General Manager and Part owner of Mark Miller Toyota; and Remmi Prince, the current student president of the Net Impact chapter at the University of Utah. The conversation was recorded September 13, 2017.
