Queer Futures
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: October 18 ~ 21, 2017) — Recently a panel of LGBTQ youth gathered to discuss their outlooks for the future, how they want others to view them, and what kind of activism they think is needed to achieve the kind of equitable, safe and accepting futures they all hope for.
The moderator of the panel is Jimmy Lee, Youth Program Manager with the Utah Pride Center. The panel included: Grace Tierry, Randy Navarrete, Casey Hackford-Peer, and Katie Smith-Gish.
