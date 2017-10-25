Standing Up For Utah’s Needs
(Air dates: October 25 ~ 28, 2017) — This week members of the Utah Citizens’ Counsel presented their 2017 report: Standing Up For Utah’s Needs. The group is an independent, non-partisan group of senior community advocates who are dedicated to improving public policy on complex issues through dialogue, creative problem solving, and consensus building.
This year’s report examines: Air quality and future water availability; Public education financing and the Our Schools Now initiative petition; Health care costs and quality, and the continuing need for Medicaid expansion; Personal security and the need to address gun violence; the lack of affordable housing for low income residents in our state; and gerrymandering and the Better Boundaries Redistricting initiative.
the speakers for this forum include:
– Andy Schoenberg, former professor, Biophysics and Bioengineering, U. of Utah; John Bennion, former superintendent of Salt Lake City and Provo School Districts; Michael Deily, former state director of the Utah Medicaid Program; Cheryll May, former adjunct associate professor, department of Political Science, U. of Utah; Dee Rowland, former Government Liaison for Catholic Diocese of Utah; Dixie Huefner, former professor of Special Education and Law, at the U. of Utah.
The event was co-sponsored by the Lowell Bennion Community Service Center. It was recorded on October 23, 2017.
