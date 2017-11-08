McKay Coppins: Media in the Age of Trump
(Air dates: November 8 ~ 11, 2017) — McKay Coppins is a political journalist and writer for the Atlantic. He authored the 2015 book, The Wilderness — Deep Inside the Republican Party’s Combative, Contentious, Chaotic Quest to Take Back the White House. Coppins is a graduate from Brigham Young University.
Coppins spent time covering Donald Trump even before he was elected president. He speaks about the challenges of covering this president, but also the social media misinformation pitfalls for public officials and the public in today’s cluttered and spontaneous media landscape. His talk was recorded on October 24, 2017.
