Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for November 5th, 2017

PLAYLIST

6:00PM

1.   Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie –  Salt Peanuts   Opening theme

2.   Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster –  Sunday

3.   Ernie Andrews with Frank Wess –  The Great City

4.   Modern Jazz Quartet –  Blues In C Minor

5.   James Newton –  Fleurette Africaine  ( The African Flower)              Bottom Break  6:30PM

6.   Conte Candoli with Pete Christlieb –  Minor Groove

7.   Ernestine Anderson with Monty, Ray & Jeff  –  I’m Walkin’

8.   Joe Pass & Jimmy Rowles –  T’is Autumn

9.   Shelly Manne with Shorty Rogers & Jimmy Giuffre  –   Autumn In New York

10. Bob Mintzer Big Band –  Not Quite Yet                                        Top Break  7:00PM

11. Stan Kenton Orchestra  –  This Is An Orchestra   Prologue

12. Ella Fitzgerald & Count Basie Orchestra –  Them There Eyes

13. Michel Camilo Trio –  Piece Of Cake

14. Dick Hyman –  Supper Time  ( Solo )                              Bottom Break  7:30PM

15. Shorty Baker & Doc Cheatham –  Night Train

16. David Grisman Quintet –  Dawg After Dark

17. Charlie Haden with Michael Brecker & Brad Mehldau –  Nightfall

18. Oscar Peterson Quartet with Itzhak Perlman –  NightTime        Top Break  8:00PM

19. Stan Getz & Eddie Sauter Orchestra –  Night Rider

20. Stephane Grappelli & Yo-Yo Ma & Roger Kellaway –  All Through The Night

21. Cecile McLorin Salvant –  What A Little Moonlight Can Do

22. Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers –  Children Of The Night             Bottom Break  8:30PM

23. Anna Wilson & Monty Powell with Larry Carlton –  Night Life

24.The Salt Lake City 7 –  Take Me Out To The Ballgame

25. Synthesis Big Band –  That’s How We Roll

26. Ray Brown Trio –   America The Beautiful                                  Top Break  9:00PM

27. Benny Green Trio  –  Battle Hymn Of The Republic

28. Arturo Sandoval –   –  The Blues Walk

29.Turtle Island String Quartet  –  Rachel’s Dream

30. Erik Friedlander –      November

31. The Clayton Brothers –  Wildman                                 Bottom Break  9:30PM

32. Cleo Laine with Gerry Mulligan –  Midnight Sun

33. Freddie Hubbard –  On The Real Side

34. Richie Cole –  Island Breeze   ( New CD )

35. Craig Larson Quartet with Corey Christiansen  –  Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues    Ending Theme

End Of Show

