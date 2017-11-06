Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for November 5th, 2017
PLAYLIST
6:00PM
1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts Opening theme
2. Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster – Sunday
3. Ernie Andrews with Frank Wess – The Great City
4. Modern Jazz Quartet – Blues In C Minor
5. James Newton – Fleurette Africaine ( The African Flower) Bottom Break 6:30PM
6. Conte Candoli with Pete Christlieb – Minor Groove
7. Ernestine Anderson with Monty, Ray & Jeff – I’m Walkin’
8. Joe Pass & Jimmy Rowles – T’is Autumn
9. Shelly Manne with Shorty Rogers & Jimmy Giuffre – Autumn In New York
10. Bob Mintzer Big Band – Not Quite Yet Top Break 7:00PM
11. Stan Kenton Orchestra – This Is An Orchestra Prologue
12. Ella Fitzgerald & Count Basie Orchestra – Them There Eyes
13. Michel Camilo Trio – Piece Of Cake
14. Dick Hyman – Supper Time ( Solo ) Bottom Break 7:30PM
15. Shorty Baker & Doc Cheatham – Night Train
16. David Grisman Quintet – Dawg After Dark
17. Charlie Haden with Michael Brecker & Brad Mehldau – Nightfall
18. Oscar Peterson Quartet with Itzhak Perlman – NightTime Top Break 8:00PM
19. Stan Getz & Eddie Sauter Orchestra – Night Rider
20. Stephane Grappelli & Yo-Yo Ma & Roger Kellaway – All Through The Night
21. Cecile McLorin Salvant – What A Little Moonlight Can Do
22. Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers – Children Of The Night Bottom Break 8:30PM
23. Anna Wilson & Monty Powell with Larry Carlton – Night Life
24.The Salt Lake City 7 – Take Me Out To The Ballgame
25. Synthesis Big Band – That’s How We Roll
26. Ray Brown Trio – America The Beautiful Top Break 9:00PM
27. Benny Green Trio – Battle Hymn Of The Republic
28. Arturo Sandoval – – The Blues Walk
29.Turtle Island String Quartet – Rachel’s Dream
30. Erik Friedlander – November
31. The Clayton Brothers – Wildman Bottom Break 9:30PM
32. Cleo Laine with Gerry Mulligan – Midnight Sun
33. Freddie Hubbard – On The Real Side
34. Richie Cole – Island Breeze ( New CD )
35. Craig Larson Quartet with Corey Christiansen – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Ending Theme
End Of Show