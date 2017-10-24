Utah and the Business of Making Movies
Filmmakers have long appreciated Utah’s majestic landscapes for imagining the “old West,” an alien planet, or a neighborhood in “anytown U.S.A.” Over the past decade Utah has ramped up its financial appeal to filmmakers through tax credits. Virginia Pearce, the Director of the Utah Film Commission, talks about the state’s behind-the-scenes efforts to make Utah more accessible and attractive to major studios looking for places to make movies.
