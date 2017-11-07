Innovating With Urban Ag
Shawn Peterson’s mobile greenhouse gets lots of attention. In 2011, after he converted the old school bus into a vehicle for urban agriculture, and he wanted to show kids how cool growing food and eating healthily could be. Green Urban Lunch Box was born, but he soon learned that funding something new and innovative can be hard. In recent years he’s managed to sew a web of connections with community partners, including Salt Lake City’s Division of Sustainability, Mountain West Hard Cider, O-Town Kitchen, the Bagel Project, and others – to capitalize on urban fruit.
