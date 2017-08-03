‘Skinny’ health care, a White House leak and tennis in Pioneer Park
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the failure of Senate Republicans’ “skinny” health care bill; whether or not Gov. Gary Herbert will ever play tennis in Pioneer Park; Reince Priebus and Anthony Scaramucci’s departures from the White House; and the economic impact of the Outdoor Retailer show leaving Salt Lake City.
