Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for July 30th, 2017

KCPW Comments off

PLAYLIST

6:00PM

1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts (Opening theme

2. Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster – Sunday

3… Eddie Allen Group – Summer Days

4. Mel Torme – Sunday In New York

5. Ernestine Anderson with Ray Brown Trio with Gene & Jeff – Summertime

6. Joe Sample – Hot And Humid Bottom Break 6:30PM

7. Dave Brubeck Quartet – The Real Ambassador State Dept. Tour in Amsterdam

8. Dizzy Gillespie Orchestra – Cool Breeze In South America State Dept. Tour

9. Dave & Chris Brubeck with The Brown Brothers & Peter Madcat Ruth- Black And Blue Break 7:00PM

10. Stephane Grappelli & Stuff Smith & Oscar Peterson Quartet – Desert Sands

11. Toninho Horta – Mountain Flight

12. Ernie Andrews & Frank Wess – Fire And Rain

13. Wynton Marsalis Group with Eric Clapton – Careless Love At Lincoln Center Bottom Break 7:30PM

14. Bela Fleck & Marcus Roberts Group with Jason Marsalis – That Old Thing

15. Chick Corea, S. Clark, L. White – Windows

16. Chick Corea & Bela Fleck – Mountain

17. Herbie Hancock Group – with Dexter & Freddy – Driftin’ Top Break – 8:00PM

18. Ben Sidran – Piano Players

19. George Cables Group – The Stroll

20. Renee Rosness Trio & Orchestra – Jitterbug Waltz

21. Bill Charlap Trio – God Child

22. The Real Group – Strawberry Fields Forever

23. Dianne Reeves & Cassandra Wilson – Come Together Bottom Break 8:30PM

24. Eddie Daniels – Repetition

25. Bob Anderson – To Love And Be Loved

26. Super Sax – Parker’s Mood

27. Jack Wood with Ron Anthony & Luther Hughes – Being Green

28. Andrea Miller – I’m Afraid The Masquerade Is Over

29. Wes Montgomery Group – Sundown Top Break 9:00PM

30. Hoagy Carmichael – Stardust

31. Billy Strayhorn – Lush Life

32. George Gershwin – Swanee from The Piano Rolls

33. Jonathan Schwartz & Arthur Schwartz – You And The Night And The Music

34. Sam Arlen & Harold Arlen – It’s A New World with Harold @ the piano

35. Gerry Mulligan & Erich Kunzel & Houston Symphony – Sax & The Rite Of Igor Break 9:30PM

36. Alvin Batiste – Late

37. Jeff Linksy – Murietta’s Farewell

38. Gregory Porter – But Beautiful

39. Ray Brown Trio with Gene & Jeff – Summerwind

40. Craig Larson Quartet with Corey Christiansen – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Ending Theme

End Of Show