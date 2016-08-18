The Bottom Line: Empowering Mom-and-Pop Grocers – Matt Garner, ShopHero
Startup Spotlight (August 2016) — ShopHero is a new company that offers an online service for local independent grocers to compete with the big national retailers. Because independent grocers must compete now with large retailers that offer home deliveries, ShopHero aims to empower the smaller guys. CEO Matt Garner shares how the company is based in Provo, Utah, and has been operating for a year, piloting a project with a local Reams Food Store in Springville, Utah. Shophero was recently part of Boom Startup‘s Spring 2016 cohort.
Great job, Matt! Thank you, KCPW for interviewing ShopHero.