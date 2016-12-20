Smoothing the Mortgage Lending Process
The Bottom Line (Air Date: December 20, 2016) – Matt Hansen has always loved to build things. In 2010 after he developed a simple mortgage loan processing program to help his brother in-law’s practice, he soon realized he had a tool that could make home buying easier for many people. Thus, Simple Nexus was born. The program aims to help loan originators smooth interactions between borrowers and realtors. Hansen recently shared with Doug Wells how his app works, and the story behind how this hobby grew into a company.
