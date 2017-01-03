Solving Our Plastics Problem, While Profiting
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 3, 2017) – Plastic waste is a massive problem globally. It’s over-filling our landfills and littering our oceans – and it will never decompose. But because plastic comes from oil, why can’t it be returned to oil, and be profitable? This is a solution Priyanka Bakaya has devoted much of her career working to solve. Her company PK Clean open its first full-scale commercial plant to convert plastics back into oil in Salt Lake City, Utah, a few years ago in partnership with Utah’s largest recycler, Rocky Mountain Recycling. Bakaya talks about the marginal – but profitable – economics of plastics recycling, how she got into the space, and how being a “Clean Tech” entrepreneur has become her passion.
