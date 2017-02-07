She Tech Explorer Days
The Bottom Line (Air Date: February 24, 2017) – Sara Dansie Jones joined Doug Wells recently to chat about the upcoming She Tech Explorer Days happening at three different locations throughout the state this spring.
– March 3 at Utah Valley University
– March 31, at Weber State
– April 21, at Dixie State University
Sara is co-founder of Womens Tech Council and co-organizer of the She Tech Conferences. She Tech’s goal is to introduce high school aged girls to STEM education – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. They also organize TechArt Hour of Code. To date, more than 2,500 high school girls have participated in Explorer Days and more than 3,500 girls have participated in their Hour of Code.
Sara also discusses some of the current challenges of helping young female programmers to land jobs with tech firms.
