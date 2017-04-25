Making ‘The Void’
The Bottom Line (Air Date: April 25, 2017) – The Void is a new “virtual reality” center in Lindon, Utah. The company also has locations in New York City and Dubai. Recently host Doug Wells spoke with co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer James Jensen, about the work that went into creating this new entertainment venue and the implications it has for further virtual reality innovations, gaming experiences, and even the future of the travel industry.
