Business 101: Learning the Value of Giving Back
The Bottom Line (Air Date: May 9, 2017) – Nowadays business students are taught not only the value of profiting, but also giving back. Rick Haskell, Assistant Professor of Finance, at Westminster College talks about his Business 101 class, that emphasizes “purpose-driven enterprise” and social entrepreneurism. Business students Fancesca Scopello and Noelle Johnson join the conversation and share their experiences.
