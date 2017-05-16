Determined to Disrupt the Home Real Estate Industry
The Bottom Line – (Original Air date: February 9, 2016) People have tried to disrupt the residential real estate broker market for decades. The estimated $100B per year industry has remained stubbornly resistant to changes. But Johnny Hanna believes the stars have aligned for a change now, and he hopes to instigate it with his online platform called Homie. His startup works to help home-sellers and buyers find new homes more efficiently, and it saves them money by cutting the real estate agent out of the equation all together. Johnny Hannah is ex-President of Property Solutions which grew to over $100M per year in revenues and a valuation north of $1 billion dollars.
Johnny needs to get his facts straight.