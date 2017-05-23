Finding a “Corporate Theory”
The Bottom Line – (Air date: May 23, 2017) Often people have goals for their business idea or company, but don’t really know how to achieve them. Having a clear, sustaining value strategy, or a “corporate theory” as Todd Zenger coins it, is critical. Todd Zenger is Professor of Strategy and Strategic Leadership at the University of Utah. He is also author of Beyond Competitive Advantage: How to Solve the Puzzle of Sustaining Growth While Creating Value. Zenger says corporate strategy is often determining “what we’re not going to do, rather than what we’re going to do.” Speaking with host Doug Wells, Zenger outlines the three “sights” that help determine a corporate theory, and discusses some well-known examples.
