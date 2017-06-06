Utah Refugees and Entrepreneurship
The Bottom Line – (Air date: June 6, 2017) Refugees arrive in Utah escaping political, religious or ethnic persecution. As they settle into the community, find work, and begin the process of assimilation, many refugees go on to innovate and start their own businesses. This week host Doug Wells speaks with Aden Batar, Director of Immigration and Refugee Resettlement with Catholic Community Services, and Natalie El-Deiry, Deputy Director of Development & Strategic Initiatives with the International Rescue Committee. The IRC runs several entrepreneurship-focused programs including the nationally-recognized Spice Kitchen Incubator, a food entrepreneurship program in cooperation with Salt Lake County, that helps refugees and immigrants prepare to start their own food businesses.
