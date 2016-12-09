Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s 2017 budget, national monument designations and homeless shelters(12/9/16)
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert lays out his 2017 budget, which emphasizes education and law enforcement. Rep. Rob Bishop asks President-elect Donald Trump to revoke national monument designations. A survey finds that 74 percent of Utah’s likely Republican voters think Sen. Orrin Hatch should not run for re-election. And Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s administration has no plans to open additional overflow shelters for homeless people as winter approaches.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Thomas Burr, Christopher Smart, Robert Gehrke and Brian Maffly, as well as editorial writer George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” on KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (46.7MB)