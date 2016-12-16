Homeless shelters, ex-Utah State player is denied bail, Trump’s Cabinet (12/16/16)
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announces the locations of four homeless shelters. Former Utah State University football player Torrey Green, accused of seven separate cases of sexual assault, is denied bail. Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart weighs in on Russia’s influence on the presidential election. And President-elect Donald Trump works to fill his Cabinet.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Alex Stuckey, Thomas Burr and Christopher Smart, as well as editorial writer George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
