Bears Ears, homeless resource centers and Bonneville Salt Flats (1/6/17)
Salt Lake City residents push back against a planned homeless resource center in Sugar House. Utahns hope President-elect Donald Trump takes action to preserve the Bonneville Salt Flats. Supporters of the Bears Ears National Monument foresee issues protecting the site from uninformed visitors. And Republican Gov. Gary Herbert heads into his third term in the office.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Matt Piper, Thomas Burr and Emma Penrod as well as columnist Robert Gehrke join reporter Benjamin Wood to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” on KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
