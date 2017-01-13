Homeless-shelter controversy, tax hike for education and Hatch at attorney general confirmation hearing (1/13/17)
Salt Lake City’s plan for four new homeless resource centers meets more opposition from Sugar House residents and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. Utah legislators try to find a way around an income tax hike to increase education funding. And Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch weighs in on President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporter Matthew Piper, columnist Paul Rolly and government and politics editor Dan Harrie join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
