Presidential inauguration, 2017 legislative session and Rep. Jason Chaffetz (1/20/17)
Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will not look into President-elect Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest, though a recent poll shows most Utahns want him to move forward with an investigation. Trump’s inauguration has Utahns heading to Washington, D.C., both to celebrate and to protest the event. And Utah lawmakers gear up for the 2017 legislative session.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jennifer Dobner and Matthew Piper, columnist Robert Gehrke, and government and politics editor Dan Harrie join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
