John Swallow, Abdi Mohamed and the 2017 legislative session (1/27/17)
Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill releases the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of Abdi Mohamed nearly a year after the incident. Utah Speaker of the House Greg Hughes gets pulled into the case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow. And thousands of protesters convene at the Capitol for the opening day of the 2017 legislative session and in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jessica Miller and Tom Harvey, columnist Robert Gehrke, and government and politics editor Dan Harrie join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
