Chaffetz meets Islamic leaders, Outdoor Retailer explores options and medical cannabis research bill advances (2/10/17)
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, addresses President Donald Trump’s travel ban with leaders of Utah’s Islamic community. Utah’s House and Senate pass a resolution to shrink Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Organizers of the Outdoor Retailer show consider leaving Utah due to the state’s policies on public lands. And the Utah House advances a bill to expand medical cannabis research.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham, editors Dan Harrie and Tony Semerad, and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
