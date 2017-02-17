Evan McMullin, Utah Legislature and John Swallow (2/17/17)
Former presidential candidate and Utah native Evan McMullin calls for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia. The Utah House passes a bill to ban consideration of race and gender when choosing state judges. And St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson pleads the Fifth on the stand in former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s public-corruption trial.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, reporter Jennifer Dobner, Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham and columnist Paul Rolly join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
