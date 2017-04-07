Feds make a deal with UTA, SLC Council not happy with fence near homeless shelter (4/7/17)
The Utah Transit Authority escapes federal charges in exchange for disclosing information about individuals under investigation. Rocky Mountain Power prepares to build more than 400 new wind turbines to power Utah homes. A plan to build a fence between The Gateway and downtown homeless services comes off as a “perceptual division,” say Salt Lake City Council members.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tom Harvey and Emma Penrod, editorial writer George Pyle, and government and politics editor Dan Harrie join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (46.7MB)
It is shameful that Rocky Mountain power will not phase out coal for decades…come on Utah, can you look at your children and say this is healthy for them? Shameful for both RMP AND the parents of Utah who continue to fail to protect their children against those who destroy the air quality in Utah. All this coal burning can only improve your lungs.