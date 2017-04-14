The Tribune wins journalism’s highest honor, the Pulitzer Prize (4/14/17)
This week’s show is an hourlong look at the series of stories that earned The Salt Lake Tribune this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting, with the team behind the paper’s groundbreaking investigation of sexual assault at Utah colleges.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Erin Alberty, Jessica Miller and Alex Stuckey; digital editor Rachel Piper; Managing Editor Sheila McCann; and Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about winning journalism’s highest honor, the changes that resulted from their reporting and where coverage on campus sexual assault goes next.
