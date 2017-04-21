Chaffetz plans exit, McMullin owes big money and Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO is fired (4/21/17)
Five-term Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz announces that he will not run for public office in 2018. Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO and Director Mary Beckerle is unexpectedly fired from her post. The Salt Lake City-Orem-Provo area ranks in the top 20 on the American Lung Association’s list of worst spots for ozone pollution. And former presidential hopeful Evan McMullin owes nearly $670,000 in campaign costs.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Alex Stuckey and Emma Penrod, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
