UTA deals haunt house speaker, U. president will retire, Chaffetz votes on health bill
Past deals come back to haunt Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and the Utah Transit Authority. University of Utah Pres. David Pershing announces his retirement from the position early, after University Health Care CEO Vivian Lee also resigns. And Congressman Jason Chaffetz heads back to Washington post-surgery to vote on House Republicans’ health care bill.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Lee Davidson and Benjamin Wood, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (47.0MB)