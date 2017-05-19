Chaffetz and Comey, Chaffetz and Herbert, Huntsman and Russia
Rep. Jason Chaffetz invites former FBI Director James Comey to testify publicly over a memoregarding a special request from President Donald Trump. Former Gov. Jon Huntsman awaits nomination as ambassador to Russia more than two months after accepting the job. And withChaffetz’s plans to step down from Congress in June, Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Legislature still disagree on the process of filling the vacancy.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer Michelle Quist join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
