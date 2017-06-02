Utah booze board stumbles in accounting, state rebuffs candidates, and Winder looks for redrock pastures
A state audit of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows millions reporting errors involving millions of dollars. Two candidates looking to enter the 3rd District congressional raceare rejected by the state. And Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder says he’ll take a job as Moab’s police chief.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kathy Stephenson and Brian Maffly, government and politics editor Dan Harrie, and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
