APEC summit, temporary federal funding and more troubles for AG Sean Reyes

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, the stopgap spending bill passed by Congress and Rep. John Curtis showing renewed interest in a run for Senate. They also discuss the death of Rosalynn Carter, the request to freeze OUR funds, the legislative audit of AG Sean Reyes, the future of the Utah attorney general’s office, state tax shortfalls and the University of Utah to hold a presidential debate.

