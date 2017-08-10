Ben McAdams undercover, Steve Urquhart and ‘whispers’ from The Church and attack ads in the CD3

Emily Means No Comments

Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Josh Kanter of Alliance for a Better Utah. They discuss Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ three-day experience as a homeless person; former state Sen. Steve Urquhart’s Facebook post regarding lobbying efforts by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; an increase in attack ads among Republican candidates for Utah’s Third Congressional District; and the Better Boundaries redistricting initiative.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.6MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Leave a Reply