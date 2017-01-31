ABU Legislative Update: Monument Resolutions, Scaled Back Expectations on Medical Marijuana
It’s now the second week of the 2017 state legislative session. To get caught up on what’s happened since their last conversation, KCPW’s Roger McDonough spoke again with Alliance for a Better Utah’s Chase Thomas for another Better Utah Legislative Update. Today, they talk about the unorthodox way two resolutions on national monuments made their way to the House Floor, and about what’s happening with medical marijuana.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (4.7MB)